Cairo – A subsidiary of MB for Engineering and Contracting (MB Engineering) has signed a contract to manage and operate Revolta Egypt's electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Revolta Egypt has 30 slow and fast electric vehicle charging stations across Egypt, with an operating capacity of approximately 1,034 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and 200 kWh DC fast charging, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

These stations would generate revenues of EGP 18 million per year at an operating rate of 80%.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company achieved net profits of EGP 5.25 million, against net losses of EGP 4.98 million in 2020, including minority shareholders' rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).