Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Global Environmental Management Services Ltd. (Reviva), a subsidiary of Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) Group, signed an agreement today to establish a plant for recycling marine and industrial waste at Jeddah Islamic Port. The project, valued at SAR 30 million, will cover an area of 10,000 square meters.



The agreement was signed by Mawani's President Omar bin Talal Hariri and SIRC's CEO Eng. Ziad bin Mohammed Al-Shiha in the presence of other officials.



This initiative is part of Mawani's efforts to promote environmental sustainability, ensure marine safety, and develop a sustainable maritime sector. It aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the Green Ports Initiative, aiming to bolster Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics center and a hub connecting three continents.



The new plant will enhance waste utilization by converting waste into valuable resources, thereby promoting a thriving circular economy in the Kingdom. It will offer comprehensive waste management and recycling solutions, industrial maintenance services, by-product recycling, and transportation services, which will minimize waste generation and improve waste management operations while preserving the environment.



The collaboration between Mawani and Reviva will contribute to the Kingdom's waste management goals as part of Saudi Vision 2030 and increase the private sector's role in supporting economic growth. The initiative aims to position Jeddah Islamic Port among the top 10 ports globally.



Mawani is committed to launching pioneering initiatives connected to the Saudi Green Initiative, focusing on emission reduction and climate change control, while also strengthening public-private partnerships to enhance the global commercial appeal of the Kingdom's ports.