ABU DHABI: The Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) platform, a Masdar initiative, opened the registration for young people worldwide to join its programmes in 2024 – Future Sustainability Leaders and Sustainability Ambassadors.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Y4S programme invests in and actively supports the development of young people to enable them to become the sustainability leaders of tomorrow.

Y4S supports the growth of the next generation of pioneers and innovators through its Future Sustainability Leaders and Sustainability Ambassadors programmes and global outreach activities.

Participants benefit from developing real-world skills, knowledge and networks needed to accelerate their academic and professional careers in sustainability.

More than 38,000 young people – aged between 18 and 35 – have already participated in Y4S’s activities since the programme launched in 2016.

Applications are now open for the next cohort of Y4S’s year-long programmes, which start in January 2024.

The Sustainability Ambassadors programme is open to senior high school students aged between 15 and 18, who can apply by visiting: https://masdar.my.salesforce-sites.com/SustainabilityAmbassadors

The Future Sustainability Leaders programme is open to university students and young professionals aged 19 to 35, who can apply by visiting: https://masdar.my.salesforce-sites.com/FutureSustainabilityLeaders

Successful Y4S candidates will be given the opportunity to take climate action by becoming the sustainability change makers and leaders of tomorrow with unrivalled learning, networking, and practical experiences throughout the year. They will be given unique access to sponsored field trips, expert mentoring, industry conferences, and hours of specialist training.

Applications for the Sustainability Ambassadors programme and the Future Sustainability Leaders programme will close on 15th December.

Y4S will also empower the next generation of sustainability champions at the upcoming COP28, providing a platform to connect young people with global policymakers, corporate decision-makers, and entrepreneurs through its youth-focused events and activities.