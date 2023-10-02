Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today opened the 39th edition of ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of The Oil and Gas Holding Company; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahraini Minister of Oil; Tarek El Molla Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and several government officials and heads of top global energy companies.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed hailed the huge efforts made by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to enhance the UAE's leading strategic position globally in the energy sector, pointing at the country's pioneering role and its endeavours in this vital sector so that the country has become one of the most prominent countries in the world in this sector.

He indicated the UAE's pioneering role at the global level in enhancing efforts to reduce emissions from the current energy system and cooperating to build a system capable of keeping pace with future requirements and challenges was based on the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour expressed his aspirations for the conference to develop the desired positive results to achieve global strategic goals, enhance the energy system, and support innovations and modern technologies. This, in addition to constructive cooperation among various sectors and partnerships, can contribute to achieving radical changes in reducing carbon emissions.

This is in line with the UAE’s strategy for climate neutrality 2050 as a national drive that made the UAE the first country in the Middle East and Africa to announce its objectives in achieving climate neutrality, representing a key milestone in the country’s three-decade journey in climate action, and a strategic vision for the next three decades.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour emphasised the importance of this year’s conference activities, which are tailored for the strategic objectives of the COP28, to be hosted by the country with broad international participation after about seven weeks. It indicates the UAE’s pioneering role in creating a platform that brings together the energy sector with other relevant sectors. It would contribute to enhancing consensus around a future vision for the energy sector that focuses on finding solutions to reduce emissions while ensuring high growth rates and progress in the most critical global conference focusing on addressing the repercussions of climate change. It builds a sustainable and resilient future, in line with the vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, that boosts the main pillars of the UAE model of climate action.

While attending the conference events, His Highness Sheikh Mansour met with several global leaders in the energy sector.

He also attended a key ministerial session under the theme of the conference, "Decarbonising. Faster. Together." with the participation of Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Sebastian Burduja, Romanian Energy Minister, and Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which shed light on a group of strategic topics related to the world's energy supplies.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour toured several pavilions at the exhibition and was briefed about the energy sector's latest innovations and advanced technological techniques.

He also visited many international institutions and companies participating in the exhibition and was briefed on the latest developments and opportunities offered by the transformation in the energy sector to keep pace with the future and confront any challenges in this sector through joint global action.

ADIPEC is an international platform uniting industry to accelerate urgent, collective, and responsible action to decarbonise quicker and future-proof our energy system.

Hosted by ADNOC under the theme “Decarbonising. Faster. Together.”, ADIPEC builds on its nearly four-decade legacy as an inclusive platform, facilitating dialogue across the entire energy ecosystem and beyond, fostering cross-sector partnerships and inspiring game-changing solutions towards a cleaner, more secure energy future.

As the UAE prepares to welcome global leaders to COP28 in November 2023, ADIPEC will act as an inclusive platform, framing diverse conversations from across the energy value chain and beyond while driving investment into the clean energies of the future.

With a comprehensive conference and exhibition programme designed in response to the challenges and needs faced across the energy value chain, ADIPEC 2023 hosts more than 1,600 speakers, including government ministers, CEOs, policymakers, energy experts, and innovators, to share their views across 350 unique sessions on the actions needed to advance a low-carbon, high-growth world.