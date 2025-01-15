TRIPOLI - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said that natural gas output at subsidiary Sirte Oil Co's Alhatibh field has been raised above 100 million cubic feet per day.

Connection of well S-28 added about 5 million cubic feet of gas to the field’s daily production, Tuesday's statement said.

"This achievement is the first of its kind in more than 10 years," NOC said, adding that the increase will help to meet gas demand for gas to operate Libyan Fertilizer Company's industrial complex and factories.

Libya's national oil output reached 1,404,736 barrels per day (bpd) in the past 24 hours, NOC added.

