DOHA - Libya plans to boost its natural gas production ​in the next five years to have more supply available for export ⁠to Europe by early 2030, National Oil Corporation Chairman Massoud Suleman said ⁠on Tuesday.

The country ‌plans to increase gas production to nearly 1 billion standard cubic feet per day and start drilling ⁠for shale gas in the second half of this year, Suleman told delegates at the LNG2026 conference in Qatar.

Foreign investors have been wary of investing in OPEC member Libya, which ⁠has been in a ​state of ​chaos since the overthrow of ‍Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Disputes between armed rival factions over oil ‍revenues have often led ​to oilfield shutdowns.

Libya has 80 trillion cubic feet of ​gas reserves, split between conventional and unconventional resources, he added.

The country is currently exporting a negligible volume of natural gas via the Greenstream pipeline, Suleman said.

Libya also plans to announce the winners of its latest bid round on February 11, he added. About 37 companies from Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa participated, Suleman said. These included Chevron, Eni, ConocoPhillips and a consortium that ⁠included Repsol , he added.

NOC will also announce ‌another bid round this year, Suleman said, adding there may be bid rounds for unconventional resources or marginal fields.

Libya last month signed ​a ‌25-year ⁠oil development deal with TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips.

