Saudi Arabia - Leading Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a mega order worth Rs240 billion ($2.9 billion) from Saudi oil giant Aramco for its Jafurah unconventional gas development project in the kingdom, reported CNBC, citing sources.

L&T will be developing gas processing plant and main process units for the mega project in the kingdom, it stated.

According to media reports, another package worth $10 billion for Safaniyah gas field is also underway, and bid were submitted recently for the same.

However, CNBC clarified that it is yet to get confirmation from both L&T and Aramco.

This big win comes close on the heels of several major orders bagged by the the Indian construction giant this year in both the GCC as well as in Malaysia and India.

TradeArabia had last month reported that L&T's power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business had bagged contracts worth upto $602 million from the GCC.

It received an order to set up a 220kV gas insulated substation and associated transmission lines as well two 132kV substations in Dubai and another to build a 220kV overhead transmission line in the region.

From Kuwait, the Indian group snapped up an order for a turnkey construction of four 132kV substations in the Al Sabah Medical District.

In June, L&T won the contract from Saudi Arabia for the construction of a ±525kV high -voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission segment as well as significant orders from Malaysia and India.

In May too, L&T had won big from the region when it bagged two large EPC orders (in the range of $302 million to $603.6 million) from Saudi Arabia for a 380kV overhead power transmission lines connecting key cities located on the Red Sea coast.

These systems, it stated, will strengthen projects in KSA that involve 400 km of transmission lines to meet the growing demand in these industrial and tourism hubs.

