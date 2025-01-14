KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Oil, Tariq Al-Roumi, chaired a meeting with senior leaders from the Ministry of Oil on Sunday to review the ministry’s accomplishments and major projects implemented during 2024, as well as to discuss work plans for the current year.

The meeting, which was held at the ministry's headquarters, was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil, Sheikh Dr. Nemer Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah, assistant undersecretaries, department directors, and Director of Public Relations and Petroleum Media, Sheikha Tamader Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In a statement released by the ministry, Al-Roumi praised the significant efforts made by the ministry and its various departments. He highlighted the ministry's essential role in supporting national development and advancing progress towards achieving further growth as part of the ongoing comprehensive development process.

Al-Roumi commended the ministry’s employees for their efficiency, responsibility, and dedication in executing their work. He also emphasized the importance of overcoming challenges to achieve even more successes in the future. "We are confident that the challenges facing the oil sector require us to continue working as one team, focusing on innovation and enhancing efficiency and transparency in everything we do," he remarked.

Al-Roumi stressed that digital transformation has become a vital necessity for the oil and gas sector. The ministry is committed to implementing the latest digital technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance transparency, and reduce operating costs. These efforts aim to raise the level of institutional work and contribute to achieving the goals of the "New Kuwait 2035" vision.

Undersecretary Sheikh Nimr Al-Sabah explained that the ministry is moving forward with developing its work and focusing its efforts on achieving positive results in the oil and gas sector. This includes the development of the Ministry of Oil’s five-year strategy for the period 2024-2028. He stressed that the ministry is fully committed to implementing this strategy, which aims to bring about substantial improvements in Kuwait's oil and gas sector and strengthen its position as a key energy source regionally and internationally.

Sheikh Nimr also highlighted the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance institutional work and improve performance efficiency in line with the "New Kuwait 2035" vision. The ministry is adopting policies that support sustainability and innovation, with an emphasis on developing national talent and fostering cooperation with both local and international partners to achieve its objectives.

Additionally, Sheikh Nimr noted that the ministry continues to implement plans supporting digital transformation and information technology in oil operations management. This will improve efficiency, effectiveness, and provide an environment conducive to innovation in addressing challenges within the oil sector. Furthermore, the ministry is enhancing its oversight and technical tasks related to development and exploration wells, as well as security and safety.

