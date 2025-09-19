KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has officially begun commercial production at the Mitribah oil field in northwestern Kuwait, CEO Ahmad Al‑Eidan announced Thursday, marking a major milestone in the company’s strategic expansion.

Al‑Eidan, speaking at a ceremony in Ahmadi City under the patronage of Oil Minister Tareq Al‑Roumi, described the launch as more than just completing a project. He called it "a living testimony" to the determination, innovation, and cooperative spirit within KOC.

He said Mitribah now joins KOC’s productive assets, giving “a strong push” to the company’s strategic path. Reflecting on his own history with the field, Al‑Eidan recalled his early work in the 1990s as a geologist in KOC’s exploration group, witnessing its development through many years.

Al‑Eidan explained that the milestone comes at a pivotal moment for KOC, which recently undertook a major organizational restructuring designed to enhance efficiency, sharpen its vision, and boost momentum across all its sectors. A key outcome of that reorganisation is the formation of the “New Exploration Group,” aimed at accelerating the process from exploration to production—especially in complex or unconventional reservoirs.

He pointed out that Mitribah is the first major achievement under this new structure. Institutional support and a clear strategic vision, he said, helped reduce project timelines, mitigate risks, and strengthen Kuwait's position in global oil production.

Al‑Eidan praised the work of specialized geologists, engineers, planners, operators, and technical support staff. He also acknowledged the role of partners and contractors, whose cooperation and commitment he said were essential to overcoming infrastructure challenges and deploying advanced technologies efficiently.

He added that this achievement is not the end but the start of a more ambitious journey. He called on all involved to maintain momentum, continue adopting the latest technical solutions, and foster a culture of innovation and excellence, united by a strong sense of responsibility and teamwork.

Commercial output from Mitribah officially began on June 15, 2025, after connecting several wells to KOC’s production facilities.

The field, located in a previously undeveloped stretch in northwest Kuwait, covers more than 230 square kilometres and lies outside the area of fields already operated by the company.

Light oil with commercial viability was first discovered there in 2009. One of the major technical challenges was managing hydrogen sulfide gas concentrations of up to 40 percent, which contributed to delays in production start‑up.

