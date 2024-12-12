NEW DELHI-- The seventh meeting of Kuwait-India Joint Working Group on Hydrocarbons was held in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement to KUNA that a high-level delegation from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil headed by Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for Technical Affairs Khaled Waleed Al-Deyain participated in the meeting, which is accompanied by a workshop.

Kuwait Ambassador Meshal Al-Shemali stressed the importance of the meeting and the accompanying workshop, as the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and India in the fields of renewable energy, recycling and establishing joint projects in the field of petrochemicals.

The Ambassador also pointed out that Kuwait plays an important role in energy security in India, as it is considered India's sixth largest partner in the field of energy, noting that it has high efficiency and expertise in this sector, while India provides great opportunities for investment in the field of renewable energy, especially in the fields of oil and gas.

Ambassador Al-Shemali underscored that Kuwait and India recently signed a MoU to establish a joint committee for bilateral cooperation at the level of foreign ministries to discuss issues of common interest, including energy and oil, which reflects the two countries' determination to push bilateral relations to higher and more comprehensive levels.

The Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is hosting the sevebth meeting of the Kuwaiti-Indian Joint Working Group on Hydrocarbons and the workshop in New Delhi. The last meeting of the Joint Working Group on Hydrocarbons was held virtually on July 31st, 2023.

