Egypt - “As our companies have abundant experience and skills in participating in various development projects at home and abroad, I have no doubt that they will have sufficient competitiveness in the Egyptian infrastructure market,” said South Korea’s Ambassador in Cairo Hong Jin Wook.

The ambassador’s remarks came during a conference and symposium organised by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) on Tuesday in cooperation with the South Korean Embassy in Cairo and the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

The main objective of this seminar and business meeting was to discuss the possibility of enhancing cooperation in the “project sector” with the relevant Egyptian ministries and authorities, especially the Ministries of Transportation and International Cooperation.

Around 10 Korean companies and entities associated with infrastructure development — such as Doosan Enerbility and Hyundai — were present at this conference.

The main objective of the seminar is to discuss and focus on infrastructure projects in general and transportation projects in particular, as they are considered the most important sectors of cooperation between the two countries.

Hong added that Egypt may have an ancient history, but it is still a young country with a bright future and much potential, stressing that Korea as a friend of Egypt and wants to help in its development.

“I hope this friendship between Egypt and South Korea is bolstered after this event. let’s make a beautiful future together,” he concluded.

For his part, Director of the KOTRA in Cairo Sukho Lee said: “I hope that the 47-year history of construction project cooperation between the two countries will continue with practical cooperation through today’s seminar.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).