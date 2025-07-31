UAE - KBR, global engineering company, has been awarded a programme management consultancy (PMC) services contract by Abu Dhabi Transmission Company (Taqa Transmission) for phase 1 of its nexus scheme (power and water projects).

KBR will provide PMC services for the nexus scheme across the power and water transmission networks in multiple locations in Abu Dhabi.

KBR will manage the overall execution of the various EPC packages, including supply management and associated infrastructure development.

The initiation of this programme is a step in Taqa’s efforts to meet rising energy demands in UAE, while prioritising sustainable and efficient operations.

“We are pleased to support Taqa Transmission on Project Nexus, which is a strategic investment in the innovation and digital transformation of operations and assets to meet rising energy demands sustainably,” said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. “KBR is proud to be on the forefront of the energy transition by helping customers address the energy trilemma of security, sustainability and affordability.”

