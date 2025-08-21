Turner & Townsend, the global professional services company, has been appointed by TAQA Transmission to provide programme management consultancy services to support the retirement of a power generating plant in Abu Dhabi.

Located in the east of Abu Dhabi, the existing power generating plant, which has a capacity of 1640 MW and 1200 MVAr, will be decommissioned in 2029. In its place an upgraded energy efficient plant will be developed with a focus on integrating solar and nuclear power into the network aiding decarbonisation, said a statement.

Turner & Townsend will establish a Programme Management Office (PMO) and provide strategic support to expand and facilitate a comprehensive and sustainable upgrade of the power transmission and distribution infrastructure in the region. This will enable the construction of new grid and switching stations and substations, cable corridors and cable works, capacitor banks, and high voltage overhead lines, it said.

TAQA Transmission, previously known as Transco, aims to meet the UAE’s rapidly growing and evolving energy demands by embracing innovation and new technologies to ensure the region’s networks remain sustainable and fit for the future.

Tarek Hamade, Regional Lead, Natural Resources, Middle East, at Turner & Townsend, said: "In our role as programme management consultant, we are thrilled to be helping TAQA Transmission in delivering its future-fit energy infrastructure. Following the pending retirement of the plant, a large-scale project such as this demands innovative delivery models to achieve optimal performance.

“We look forward to working with TAQA Transmission on this groundbreaking clean energy transmission project, creating a more sustainable environment for all and ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of power across Abu Dhabi and its surroundings.” -TradeArabia News Service

