TOKYO - Wataru Takahama, Director, Global Environment Affairs Office, Industrial Science and Technology Policy and Environment Bureau, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, has emphasised that his country is fully prepared to assist in the process of transitioning into renewable energy with its expertise and technology.

In his remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Takahama said that Japan will participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) that will be hosted by the UAE from 30th November to 12th December at Expo City Dubai this year, with a large delegation from three ministries responsible for the climate issue, namely, the Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

Takahama also highlighted the significance of the issues mentioned in the invitation letter received by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry from Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP 28 President-Designate, addressed to the participating countries.

He also indicated that technology will be one of the prime solutions for environmental and climate protection agreements, indicating that Japan believes in the importance of the private companies' participation in COP28 as one of the most important stakeholders in the decisions to be issued by the conference.

“We can take advantage of the strength of these companies to find solutions for challenges that will be tackled in the conference,” he said in conclusion.