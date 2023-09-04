MILAN - Italy's Eni and Saudi Acwa Power signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a green hydrogen project in the Middle East and Africa at the Investment Forum between Italy and Saudi Arabia in Milan.

At the same event, held as Italy and Saudi Arabia struck a deal to boost investments, Acwa Power also struck an MoU with regional utility A2A and electrodes maker De Nora to cooperate on green hydrogen.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Alvise Armellini)