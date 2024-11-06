BAGHDAD - Iraq's cabinet said on Tuesday it had ordered the semi-autonomous Kurdish region to immediately transfer its oil output to the country's state-run firm SOMO.

Iraq's cabinet also approved a budget measure to compensate the Kurdish government for production and transport costs, and set a $16 per barrel rate for foreign oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Oil flows through the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) pipeline were halted by Turkey in March last year after the International Chamber of Commerce ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorised exports by the KRG between 2014 and 2018.

An arbitration ruling found Turkey had violated provisions of a 1973 treaty by facilitating oil exports from the region without the consent of the Iraqi federal government in Baghdad.

Negotiations to restart the pipeline have faltered as the KRG, foreign oil companies and the federal government have made conflicting demands.

Iraq's ministry of oil, in coordination with the regional ministry of natural resources, will appoint an international technical consultant to "calculate the fair estimated costs of production and transportation for each field within 60 days of the law’s enactment", the statement said.

If no agreement is reached within this period, the Iraqi cabinet will select an international consultancy party without returning to the Kurdish authorities, the statement added.

Iraq had blamed foreign companies, alongside the Iraqi Kurdish authorities, for the delay in restarting crude exports because they had so far not submitted their contracts to the federal oil ministry for revisions and also demanded higher production cost that Iraqi government rejected.

It was not clear in the cabinet statement if the Kurdish regional authorities and the foreign firms have accepted the provision to the oil ministry of their contracts.

(Reporting by Jaidaa Taha, Yomna Ehab, Adam Makary and Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Gareth Jones and Angus MacSwan)