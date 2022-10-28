Infinity Power is planning to launch a solar energy plant with a capacity of 200 megawatts in collaboration with partners, head of wind sector at Infinity Power Omar Nagy said on October 26th during a seminar on the company’s business and future plans.

The project is still under review, which could take around two years, Nagy added.

The plant will be set up in the Gulf of Suez, he noted, pointing out that the company is working on developing wind energy projects with a total capacity of 2,800 megawatts.

The company will study the establishment of some projects, mainly in wind energy, in the east and west Nile areas over the upcoming area.

It is worth noting that the company’s strategy targets diversifying sources of energy and expansion in renewable power.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).