India's AM Green has partnered with Dubai-based global port and logistics firm DP World to develop infrastructure to export 1 million ton per annum (MTPA) each of green ammonia and methanol, the Indian company said on Tuesday.

The partnership includes building infrastructure across the European Union, the Far East region, and the United Arab Emirates, the company said in a statement.

The two firms will also build port facilities at AM Green's industrial clusters located across India and set up refueling stations for green ammonia and methanol in Dubai, India and Southeast Asia.

The deal comes as India boosts investments in renewable energy to meet its 2030 clean energy target, planning to add 35 GW of solar and wind capacity by March 2025 after missing its 2022 goal.

As the world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, India is aiming for net-zero emissions by 2070 and a 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

AM Green, which is targeting green fuel production capacity of 5 MTPA by 2030, has already committed to a 1 MTPA green ammonia plant in Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

