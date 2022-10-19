Hitachi Energy has delivered its grid connection solution for Qatar’s Al Kharsaah solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant, one of the world’s largest and the country’s first utility-scale solar PV park, 80 kilometres west of Doha. The park was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

Al Kharsaah has a generating capacity of around 800 megawatts. It will avoid 26 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions during its operating life and help Qatar progress toward its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.

Leveraging its strong regional footprint and expertise in project design and execution, Hitachi Energy has provided an engineered package that collects all the power generated by the plant’s 1.8 million solar modules and transfers it into the national transmission system safely and reliably.

Significant contribution

“We are delighted to have made such a significant contribution to this milestone in Qatar’s journey toward an energy system that is more sustainable, flexible and secure,” said Dr Mostafa Al Guezeri, Managing Director, Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan.

“Our expertise and long track record of supplying grid integration solutions in Qatar and the Middle East make us a partner of choice for large-scale renewable energy projects like Al Kharsaah.”

Hitachi Energy is a market and technology leader in grid connections and power quality solutions, with more than 10,000 installations worldwide. Recently, the company launched its Grid-eXpand™ range of modular and prefabricated grid connection solutions that make it faster, simpler and more efficient to expand power grid capacity and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy system.

