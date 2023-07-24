Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) said it has been signed up by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) to provide maintenance work at one of its refineries in Kuwait.

Under the KD92 million ($300 milion) contract, Heisco will provide mechanical maintenance services at the KNPC's Mina Abdullah Refinery (MAB) project for a five-year period.

A major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company based in Kuwait, Heisco caters to a diversified range of businesses.

These include oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pressure equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding and repair, dredging and marine construction, civil construction and maintenance as well as other industrial services including Heavy Industry projects.

