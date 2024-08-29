KUWAIT CITY: The Union of Kuwaiti Fishermen says the challenges facing the fishing sector are overwhelming and beyond the capacity of fishermen to manage, especially since the diesel crisis is worsening daily, with no radical solution in sight. In a press statement, the union highlighted the various obstacles confronting the fishing sector.

Despite these difficulties, they remain committed to overcoming them and continuing to ensure food security through the provision of marine products.

Unfortunately, these challenges have become increasingly severe, particularly the diesel crisis, which threatens the sector with collapse due to the migration of fishermen and endless difficulties.

The union stressed the urgent need to address its legitimate demands, highlighting the several official correspondences sent to the Economic Committee of the Council of Ministers, the Support Committee of the Ministry of Finance, and other relevant authorities concerning the fishing sector.

They explained that the diesel issue requires an immediate solution to prevent further migration of fishing workers to neighboring countries and to avoid forcing fishing license holders to cease operations due to high costs.

Such developments could lead to the extinction of the fishing profession and adversely affect local products and prices in general.

The union affirmed that cooperation from the relevant authorities with the Kuwaiti Fishermen’s Union has become an urgent necessity to prevent local marine products from disappearing from the markets. It acknowledged the government’s genuine desire to support the local products, expressing hope that the concerned ministers will take necessary steps to rescue the fishing sector.

The union appealed to the Minister of Finance to support the fishermen, address their grievances, and resolve the issues, particularly the subsidized diesel crisis. It also urged the minister to restore the diesel quota to its previous level prior to the decision to cut it by half, which had caused many fishing vessels to halt operations for about two weeks each month while waiting for the new quota at the beginning of each month.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

