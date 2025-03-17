Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a leading provider of self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels to the offshore energy industry, has announced that two of its vessels have secured three-year contract extensions with a major national oil company (NOC) in the Middle East.

These extensions, secured at enhanced rates, build on an existing agreement, reinforcing GMS's strong partnership with the client and its continued commitment to supporting the region's offshore energy operations, the company said.

GMS's secured backlog now stands at $558 million.

Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman, commented: "This contract extension highlights the robust and ongoing demand for our vessels in the region, driving consistently high utilisation rates across our fleet. It reflects the trust our clients place in GMS's capabilities and reinforces our strong position in supporting the Middle East's offshore energy sector."

Gulf Marine Services, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world-leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the offshore energy industries from its offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The group's assets are capable of serving clients' requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico, and Europe. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).