UAE - Emirates Health Services (EHS) announced that its hospital in Fujairah has secured the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC), in recognition of its adherence to the highest standards of sustainability and energy efficiency.

LEED is one of the world’s most recognised rating systems for assessing buildings based on environmental efficiency and sustainability.

It is awarded to buildings that meet stringent criteria in energy efficiency, the use of sustainable materials, indoor environmental quality enhancement, and environmental impact reduction.

With this achievement, Fujairah Hospital becomes the first government hospital in the UAE to receive this prestigious certification, underscoring EHS’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, resource optimisation, and environmental impact reduction, said a top official.

"Fujairah Hospital’s attainment of LEED Gold certification reaffirms EHS’s commitment to integrating best environmental practices across its healthcare facilities," remarked Dr Ahmed Obaid Al Khadim, the Director of Fujairah Hospital under EHS.

"This milestone marks a significant step towards achieving our sustainability goals, including efforts to reduce carbon footprint and enhance the quality of the indoor environment for both patients and staff," he stated.

Fujairah Hospital implemented a comprehensive plan to meet the criteria for this accreditation, which involved a thorough assessment of the medical centre’s operational and infrastructural status, an analytical study of energy consumption and the adoption of green initiatives to enhance energy and water efficiency, improve waste management, and utilise environmentally friendly building materials.

The hospital also implemented stringent regulatory policies to monitor environmental performance and collect the necessary data to ensure compliance with the requirements of the US Green Building Council.

Waheed Al Mulla, Director of the Facility Management and Administrative Services Department at EHS, said this achievement reflects the success of EHS’s strategic efforts to implement global sustainability standards across all its facilities.

"EHS remains committed to leveraging advanced technologies and adopting effective strategies to minimise environmental impact, optimise costs and conserve resources. We will continue to enhance the efficiency of our facilities in alignment with the best environmental practices," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

