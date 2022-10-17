ABU DHABI - The Board of Management of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has recently convened.

The Board was briefed on the latest progress at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, where Units 1 and 2 are commercially operating and Unit 3 achieved the criticality phase (initial start-up) and was recently connected to the national grid. The Board of Management underscored its commitment to ensure the safe and secure operation of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

The members of the Board approved the issuance of the revised version of a Regulation for Leadership and Management for Nuclear Safety in Nuclear Facilities, as well a new Regulation on Technical Services Related to Radiation Safety. The regulations will enter into force following their publication in the Official Gazette.

Furthermore, the Board of Management approved the Implementing Agreement between FANR and the National Institute for Nuclear Science and Technology of France (INSTN) on education and training in the fields of reactor physics, nuclear fuel and materials. The members of the Board highlighted the importance of capacity building of young Emirati engineers to work in this field as FANR places paramount importance of building nuclear expertise among the Emiratis.