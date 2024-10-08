The Board of Management of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) recently convened. FANR’s Director-General Christer Viktorsson presented the board with an overview of the latest progress of the regulator’s oversight activities and its efforts to implement the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, launched by the Federal Government in November 2023.

Viktorsson confirmed the new appointment of FANR’s Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, who will be responsible for developing FANR’s AI strategy in the nuclear sector to support its mandate to protect the public, workers, and the environment.

In an update on the current status of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, board members congratulated the leadership and the people of the UAE on the historic milestone achieved following the commercial operation of Unit 4 at Barakah, making the UAE the first country in the region to operate a nuclear power plant and meet 25 percent of its electricity demand. The Board of Management received an update on FANR’s regulatory oversight regarding the planned outage and refuelling of the four units, underscoring FANR’s commitment to ensuring the safe and secure operation of the nuclear power plant.

The Board of Management approved several agreements to collaborate in the areas of nuclear safety, nuclear security, radiation safety, and capacity building. The agreements include research projects conducted under the auspices of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA), aimed at building technical capabilities in areas such as advanced control room operations, severe accident management, and cybersecurity.