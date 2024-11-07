ExxonMobil now expects a final investment decision for its Rovuma liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique in 2026, the company said on Wednesday, pushing back the financial go-ahead by roughly a quarter.

The company had said in May it expected the final investment decision for the project at the end of 2025.

The company said it was making progress on the project, despite the ongoing force majeure and expects first LNG by 2030.

"We will continue to work in close collaboration with the Government of Mozambique and expect the security situation to stabilize," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

ExxonMobil and its partner Eni are developing the Rovuma LNG project in offshore Area 4 in northern Mozambique, and it is expected to produce 18 MTPA of LNG.

