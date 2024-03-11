Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today announced that registration is now open for its Q1 2024 auction for Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) in Abu Dhabi, which is scheduled to take place on 14 March.

CECs allow Abu Dhabi entities to certify their clean energy consumption and track and verify progress towards their environmental goals.

Demand for CECs increased significantly in 2023, with the single-largest purchase of CECs to date, and a record number of participants. EWEC recently supplied CECs to the 12th World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC), held in the Middle East for the first time.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, “Under the directives of the UAE’s leadership, 2024 has been declared as the extended Year of Sustainability, inspiring collective change that drives decarbonisation in the UAE.

Sustainability is one of our core values at EWEC, and our strategic initiatives directly support the implementation of the UAE’s clean energy transition. The innovative CECs scheme enables the decarbonisation of electricity consumption in Abu Dhabi, empowering organisations to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to the UAE’s net zero goal.”

Introduced by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), CECs are currently the only accredited instruments that prove the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy in Abu Dhabi.

Issued in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh), each CEC certifies that the electricity consumed by the entity originates from a clean energy source. EWEC is one of the key parties enabling the implementation of the CECs scheme, acting as the Single Registrant and Auction Operator.

The CECs scheme conforms to the internationally recognised standard developed by the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard), further strengthening an organisation’s sustainability credentials.

Registration for the upcoming CECs auction is now open and will be active until 14th March 2024. To participate, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/ CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at: CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae