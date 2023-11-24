The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has teamed up with A³&Co., a pioneering consulting firm, to lead a transformative sustainable initiative at Arabian Cement Company in Egypt.

This collaboration is designed not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to cut costs through innovative, environmentally responsible approaches, supporting Arabian Cement Company in its transition to NetZero.

Through this strategic partnership, EBRD said it is providing green investment and working closely with A³&Co. to develop a comprehensive decarbonisation roadmap, tailored specifically for Arabian Cement Company to accelerate the production of low carbon cement, leveraging A³&Co.'s expertise in cement green solutions and EBRD’s commitment to green initiatives.

This partnership aims to align efforts to pioneer change in the cement industry towards a green cement future through reducing carbon footprint within the Arabian Cement Company operations.

Arabian Cement Company is a leading player in Egypt's cement industry since 1997, with two production lines in Sokhna, Suez Governorate, of an annual production around 5 million tonnes of high-quality clinker and cement, contributing 6% of Egypt's nominal capacity.

Arabian Cement Company said it is dedicated to minimising its carbon footprint, embracing this initiative as a pathway to a greener, more financially sustainable future.

“We are excited about this partnership with EBRD and A³&Co. which showcases our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development,” said Sergio Alcantarilla, CEO of Arabian Cement Company.

“By embracing cutting-edge solutions and adopting greener processes, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

The decarbonisation roadmap will be carefully tailored to address the specific challenges and opportunities within the Arabian Cement Company's operations, said a statement.

Through comprehensive strategy includes verified targets, project advisory for implementing decarbonisation implementations, in-house capacity building, carbon market trading, and the implementation of an integrated ESG business model, together, these initiatives aim to significantly reduce GHG emissions, improving operational efficiency, while reducing costs.

A³&Co., renowned for its expertise in cement industry consulting, will play a pivotal role in guiding Arabian Cement Company towards their transition to NetZero. “We are delighted to partner with EBRD and Arabian Cement Company on this transformative project,” said Amr Nader, CEO of A³&Co.

“Through our collective expertise, we are confident that we can drive meaningful progress towards decarbonisation and the production of green cement, setting a precedent for responsible business practices in the region.

“The cooperation between Arabian cement and A³&Co. is an additional milestone for our successful collaboration over the past two years and will not only be limited to decarbonisation roadmap but extends to SBTi certification and CBAM registration which will support Arabian cement exports endeavors and global product recognition, A³&Co. will also develop Climate Corporate Governance “CCG” framework for Arabian Cement which is the cornerstone for a fully functioning ESG system in line with international norms.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Dimitrios Koufos, Head of Sustainable Business, Industry, Agribusiness, and Commerce, EBRD, said: “At EBRD, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that drive sustainable economic growth. Our partnership with A³&Co. and Arabian Cement Company exemplifies our commitment to fostering innovation and catalysing positive change in the industry. Together, we will pave the way for a more sustainable future in Egypt’s cement sector.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).