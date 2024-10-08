ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today announced the expansion of its compact station network in the UAE. This follows the launch of the Group’s latest compact station on Al Kalba Road in Sharjah, marking the 10th compact station in the country. The addition brings the total number of service stations in Sharjah to 27.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “Our commitment to serve the nation through safe, smart, and sustainable fuelling options aligns with our larger goal to contribute to the UAE’s growth and development. Our compact stations provide easy access to fuel at the most convenient locations. We have a robust expansion strategy this year to meet the growing demand of our customers as we remain committed to fulfilling the energy requirements of residents and visitors across the country.”

The new compact station on Kalba Road is strategically located to cater to the fuelling needs of motorists travelling to Fujairah and Kalba, and will also serve the nearby area of Al Batayih in the Emirate. Kalba is one of the must-visit tourist destinations in Sharjah and a popular ecotourism destination in the UAE, with the launch of the latest compact station further supporting the fuelling needs of visitors to the area.

The compact station spans 7,200 square metres and is equipped with three dispensers, allowing fuelling on both sides of the station, and offers Special 95, Super 98, and diesel. In addition to auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection, the station features a Vapour Recovery System, enabling the recovery of 70 percent of gasoline vapour emissions.