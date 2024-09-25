ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has partnered with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) to develop a framework to assess the behavioural competencies of its employees in the energy sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed today by Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, and Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the DGHR, on the sidelines of Ru’ya, Careers UAE 2024.

The agreement will see DGHR empowering the Group’s employees to further develop their skills and expertise.

Commenting on the partnership, Group CEO of ENOC said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department to develop a future-focused workforce equipped with the right skills to serve the growing needs of the energy sector.

Through this cooperation, we will develop behavioural competencies across job categories, which will help us to attract and retain high-potential talent who will play a key role in shaping the energy future of the nation.”

For his part, Director-General of DGHR reaffirmed the department's commitment to strengthening relationships with various government organisations in Dubai and building partnerships that support Emirati government personnel in line with the future aspirations of the emirate.

He stated, “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing valuable insights and solutions that cultivate a competitive and skilled workforce. By equipping our employees with essential future skills, we aim to boost their performance and capabilities, enabling them to adapt to global changes and contribute to the comprehensive and future-oriented development plans for the emirate.”

The partnership will also include innovative training programmes, which have been personalised for every department in the organisation. It will also include studies on human resourcing, aiming to foster innovation and knowledge excellence.