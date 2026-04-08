Eni announces a significant gas and condensate discovery in Egypt, with the drilling of the Denise W 1 exploration well in the Temsah Concession, located offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Preliminary estimates indicate about 2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas initially in place (GIIP) and 130 Mbbl of associated condensates.

The Denise W discovery lies 70 km offshore in 95 m of water depth and less than 10 km from existing infrastructure, enabling substantial synergies for a fast-track development.

Similarly to the nearby Temsah field, which has been in production since 2001, it features a gas-bearing sandstone reservoir of excellent quality with about 50 m of net pay.

The discovery reinforces Eni’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s national goals of boosting reserves and increasing gas production, thereby strengthening the country’s energy security.

Also, this new discovery confirms Eni’s successful strategy in substantially rejuvenating producing assets through near-field and infrastructure-led exploration.

The drilling of Denise W-1 follows the binding agreement signed in July 2025 with EGPC and EGAS for a 20-year renewal of the Temsah Concession.

Eni operates the Denise Development Lease of the Temsah Concession with a 50 per cent contractor working interest, alongside bp which holds the remaining 50 per cent.

The asset is operated through Petrobel, the joint venture operating company between Eni and EGPC.

Eni has been active in Egypt since 1954 and today holds a diversified portfolio spanning exploration, development, and production, with oil and gas production of 242 kboed equity in 2025. -OGN/TradeArabia News Service

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