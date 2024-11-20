Saudi Arabia - Engie, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Al Jouf Cement Company to develop a cement facility with its 22 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) plant located in the south of Turaif Governorate, which is in the Northern Borders Province region of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed today (November 19) by the Engie and Al Jouf Cement officials at the Turaif cement plant in the presence of Prince Faisal Bin Sultan Al Saud, Prince of the Northern Border.

As per the deal, Engie will be managing all aspects of the project’s design, performance, and maintenance, while Al Jouf Cement will focus on its core operations and keep benefiting from the reliability and efficiency of Engie’s solar PV technology.

This partnership reflects Engie’s dedication to transforming the region’s energy landscape and advancing industrial sustainability through innovative renewable solutions, said the company in a statement.

According to Engie, this strategic project is key to advancing Saudi Vision 2030’s renewable energy goals, supporting emission reductions, and promoting sustainable energy adoption in the industrial sector.

With Engie’s expertise in solar PV solutions, the plant will operate as a fully integrated system tailored to meet Al Jouf Cement’s unique energy needs.

Spanning over 420,000 sq m, the solar PV installation will provide efficient, on-site power generation designed to decarbonise Al Jouf Cement’s operations, lowering its carbon footprint over the project’s 25-year lifespan.

This project supports Al Jouf Cement’s commitment to sustainability and contributes to Saudi Arabia’s broader environmental objectives.

Engie’s turnkey approach to solar PV includes developing, designing, building, owning, and operating the solar system, with installations on rooftops or nearby land to maximize efficiency and sustainability.

Through the PPA, Al Jouf Cement will purchase the entire electricity output at a fixed rate, ensuring predictable energy costs and independence from conventional sources.

Engie Managing Director of Energy Solutions (AMEA) Pierre Cheyron said: "In alignment with the Kingdom’s vision for the future, we are honored to partner with Al Jouf Cement in decarbonizing their operations. This project underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable and resilient energy solutions in the GCC."

Al Jouf Cement CEO Abdulkarim M Al Nuhayer said: "We are proud to lead by example in adopting sustainable practices within the kingdom's industrial sector. Our partnership with Engie represents a significant step toward achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by reducing carbon emissions and embracing renewable energy."

"By integrating this 22 MWp solar plant into our operations, we are not only enhancing our energy resilience but also reaffirming our commitment to environmental stewardship for a better future for Saudi Arabia," he added.

