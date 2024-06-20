LONDON - Energean has agreed to sell its assets in Egypt, Italy and Croatia to private equity fund Carlyle for up to $945 million, the Mediterranean-focused oil and gas producer said on Thursday.

The deal will include a cash payment of $504 million which will allow the London-listed company to pay a special dividend of $200 million as well as repay in full a $450 million corporate bond.

After the sale to Carlyle International Energy partners Energean will focus on its main gas producing facility offshore Israel and its exploration activity in Morocco, it said.

"The transaction delivers on our strategy and Energean’s ability to maximise value for our shareholders," CEO Mathios Rigas said in a statement

"Our focus will now be to create enhanced value from our Israel assets, and evaluate new opportunities that fit Energean's key business drivers: paying a reliable dividend, deleveraging, growth, and our commitment to Net Zero."

Energean's board expects to redefine its dividend policy following the completion of the deal, which is expected by year-end.

Energean produced 123,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2023. For 2024 it expected production in Egypt to rise to 29,000-31,000 boed from around 25,000 boed.

