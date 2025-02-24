Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has signed an agreement with DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) to supply the next phase of Uptown Dubai with environmentally friendly district cooling services for a capacity of 24,675 refrigeration tonnes (RT).

The agreement was signed at DMCC's headquarters in Uptown Tower in the presence of Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, and Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Uptown Dubai is a world-class smart district, innovatively designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind, mixed-use urban destination of eight planned mixed-use towers alongside a variety of retail, dining, luxury hospitality, and sustainable community options.

Empower’s JLT District Cooling project includes four plants (three of which are currently operational) with a designed total capacity of 152,000 RT, in addition to a comprehensive pipeline network serving the entire area.

These plants are equipped with well-developed infrastructure and advanced smart production and operation systems, ensuring readiness to cater to any new project of any size or use.

Bin Shafar said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable district cooling solutions that help reduce carbon emissions and support the UAE’s national sustainability goals."

He added that Empower is currently serving the first phase of the project, including the iconic Uptown Tower, with environmentally friendly district cooling services, delivering a cooling capacity of 3,850 RT in compliance with international standards.

Bin Sulayem stated, "Uptown Dubai is rapidly taking shape as a world-class destination. Our partnership with Empower is a crucial step in this journey, ensuring the seamless delivery of sustainable cooling solutions that both support our vision for a smart urban community and enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors."