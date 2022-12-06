Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF, and Al Dahra, one of the largest integrated agri-businesses in the Middle East, have teamed up to develop a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) installation. The installation will be carried out at Al Dahra Food Industry at Khalifa Industrial Zone Facility Abu Dhabi (Kizad).

The rooftop solar system will be installed on Al Dahra’s rice processing facility at Kizad and will produce about 45 percent of its annual energy demand. Under the agreement, Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution for the 1.2-megawatt peak (MWp) project, including the design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance of the plant. The project is scheduled to be operational next year.

"Al Dahra is always conscious of its impact when it comes to the environment. We believe that solar energy and this project justify our commitment to reduce our carbon emission in line with our goals,” said Gianluca Fabbri, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Al Dahra Group. “At Al Dahra, our vision aligns with our objective to give the greatest food and goods to our community by using our considerable agricultural expertise every step of the way, through partnering with national and international companies."

Food security

“Food security is a key strategic priority for the UAE, so we are pleased to enter into this partnership with Al Dahra, which underpins their aim to optimise the energy consumption of their facilities. We look forward to leveraging our extensive energy services experience as we continue to support the UAE’s efforts to enhance availability, accessibility and affordability of crops and food supply,” said Michel Abi Saab, General Manager, Emerge.

Al Dahra is a pioneer of innovative farming in the world. The strategic partnership with Emerge aims to support the country's food security strategy by assisting with sustainable agricultural practices, supplementing existing electricity demand, and showcasing renewable energy technology and its impacts on industrial facilities.

The International Renewable Energy Agency’s (Irena) REmap 2030 report on renewable energy prospects for the UAE stated that rooftop solar PV could potentially provide 6% of the country’s total power generation by 2030.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).