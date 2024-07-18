ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES), a subsidiary of TAQA (Abu Dhabi National Energy Company), announced the commencement of a 9000-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) project for the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in Al Ain.

This project is the largest solar energy initiative in the UAE's education sector and the first large-scale renewable energy endeavour for the UAEU.

The project will install over 14,000 solar ground-mounted modules with tracking systems on the UAEU campus, covering 190,000 square metres. The panels are expected to provide 25% of the university's electricity demand and will be completed within 13 months of the agreement's start.

The initiative is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by 8,187 tons annually, equivalent to removing 1,822 cars from the streets each year.

The collaboration supports the goals of the UAE Consensus from COP28, which aims to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030. This initiative is a significant step in enabling UAEU to increase its reliance on renewable energy sources, inspire young people, and set an example for the education sector. It also underscores the commitment of both ADES and UAEU to the UAE's vision for a sustainable and energy-efficient future.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Acting Vice Chancellor of the UAEU, stated, "This project presents a critical milestone towards achieving the UAEU's vision for achieving sustainability and innovation in renewable energy. We are proud to create partnerships with ADES to implement this pioneering project, which will significantly contribute to reducing carbon emissions and improving efficient energy usage on campus."

He noted that the university launched various initiatives related to solar energy and supports scientific projects and research that contribute to combating climate change.

Prof. Al Raeesi noted that this project is part of UAEU's strategy to enhance sustainability, which was reflected in the university's active participation in COP28.

Khalid Mohamed Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADES, said, "This solar project marks a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership with the UAEU, reflecting our joint commitment to a sustainable future. By powering the campus with renewable energy, we are shaping a sustainable experience for over 17,000 students and staff."

He added, "ADES is proud to deliver a comprehensive turnkey solution for this landmark initiative, covering financing, procurement, and construction, in line with the highest industry standards".

Earlier in 2023, ADES and the UAEU announced the completion of the first phase of their energy efficiency project, which achieved a 27% improvement in energy consumption by retrofitting selected buildings. The second phase expanded these energy-saving measures to additional buildings and facilities, reinforcing the university's commitment to climate action.



