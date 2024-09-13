LONDON - Egypt's recent tender seeking 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to cover winter demand has been fully awarded, at a premium of between $1.70-$1.90 to the benchmark gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, trading sources told Reuters on Friday.

Winners of the tender, which was issued last week by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and closed on Sept. 12, included TotalEnergies, Shell, BP and commodities trader Glencore.

