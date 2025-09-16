Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sweilem, met on Monday with Abdelaziz El-Mulla, Egypt’s Executive Director at the World Bank Group, to discuss ongoing collaboration and explore new opportunities for partnership, according to a statement from the ministry.

Sweilem described the World Bank as a key development partner for the ministry, referencing a history of successful joint projects. He also outlined recent institutional reforms aimed at strengthening water governance, including the enactment of Egypt’s Water Resources and Irrigation Law in 2021 and the establishment of the Supreme Council for Water, chaired by the Prime Minister.

The minister emphasized the government’s efforts to expand water user associations, simplify licensing procedures, and address encroachments on the Nile and other waterways.

He highlighted Egypt’s adoption of a new strategic framework—referred to as “Irrigation System 2.0”—designed to enhance water use efficiency, optimize resource returns, and integrate climate adaptation and mitigation measures into water projects. The strategy includes scaling up the reuse of agricultural drainage water, accelerating digital transformation, and deploying modern irrigation technologies.

Sweilem also underscored the importance of capacity building, particularly in emerging areas such as water treatment and desalination, to support sustainable food production. He stressed the value of continued collaboration with the World Bank in advancing technical expertise and institutional capabilities.

The meeting also reviewed preliminary findings from a study on managing the Suez Canal branch (Teret El-Suez), with a focus on developing sustainable, long-term solutions to meet Egypt’s evolving water needs.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

