Arab Finance: Egypt has signed an agreement with the Emirati company AMEA Power to establish two independent energy storage stations with a total capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours, the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy announced on February 23rd.

The project aims to maximize the integration of renewable energy into the national grid and enhance its stability during peak hours.

Under the deal, AMEA Power will build two battery storage stations, one in Benban with a capacity of 500 megawatt-hours and another in Zaafarana with a capacity of 1,000 megawatt-hours.

The project also includes transformer stations and grid connections to support Egypt’s renewable energy expansion.

Minister of Electricity Mahmoud Esmat emphasized the importance of energy storage in optimizing the use of renewable sources and ensuring the stability of the electrical network.

He noted that the selection of storage locations was coordinated with the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) as part of a broader strategy to reduce fossil fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

The minister highlighted the state's commitment to increasing the share of renewables in its energy mix, aligning with Egypt Vision 2030 and its National Energy Strategy, which targets reaching 42% renewable energy of the energy mix by 2030 and 65% by 2040.

