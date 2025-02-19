Egypt has signed two agreements worth $13.5 million to boost crude oil production at the Western Desert, as per a statement.

During the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2025), Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi oversaw the signing, which included an amendment to the Yidma concession agreement with IPR and a new agreement for the South Dabaa area with Tunisia’s HBS.

The revised Yidma concession agreement between the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and IPR involves a $10 million investment for drilling four development wells, along with a $3 million grant.

The South Dabaa agreement includes a $3.5 million investment for four development wells and an exploratory well, with a $2 million grant.

