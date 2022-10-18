President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has followed up on the cooperation with Germany’s Siemens Energy across green energy projects within the framework of Egypt’s plan to become a regional hub for production and exchange of new and renewable energy, according to a statement by the Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency on October 16th.

During his meeting with Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy Joe Kaeser, El-Sisi expressed gratitude for all the achievements done by Siemens Energy in implementing development projects in Egypt.

Additionally, the president stressed Egypt is looking forward to benefiting from the German group’s expertise in the new and renewable energy field as well as the electricity interconnection projects.

For his part, Kaeser said that Siemens Energy aims to continue business in Egypt and develop the ongoing partnership with the country.

Furthermore, Kaeser highlighted that the group has a fruitful cooperation history with Egypt, represented in a group of projects, such as the three iconic power stations that mark as main element of the Egyptian electricity grid.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).