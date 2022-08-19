The Egyptian government is considering joint cooperation with Denmark-based Haldor Topsoe in energy transition projects, according to a statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on August 17th.

In a meeting between the Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla and the CEO of the Danish Company Roeland Baan, they discussed the possibility of benefiting from the Halsor Topsoe’s technical experience in the field of green and blue ammonia production in Egypt.

Egypt seeks to become a regional hub for energy, El-Molla said, noting that making further research and development (R&D) investments in this field comes in line with the government’s objectives to reduce carbon emissions and generate eco-friendly energies and renewable fuels.

For his part, Roeland Baan said that Halsor Topsoe aims to take part in the future plans of both Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (ABUK) in the field of green ammonia production.

