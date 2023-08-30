Egypt's cabinet has approved a proposal for 150-200 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy projects from the Orascom Construction Consortium, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

The consortium includes France's Engie and Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corporation. It has already developed a 262.5 MW wind farm in Ras Ghareb along the Red Sea.

Plentiful sunshine, strong winds and deserts in which to construct plants mean Egypt has vast potential in renewable energy, industry players say.

The government has brought forward a goal of producing 42% of power from renewables to 2030 from 2035, but missed a target of 20% for 2022.

