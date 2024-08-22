The Egyptian government is planning to import 22 shipments of liquified natural gas (LNG) during August and September to meet the fuel demand of power plants, a government official told Asharq Business.

The official expects the country to receive 11 LNG shipments each month.

He pointed out that Egypt’s daily natural gas needs amount to 6.2 billion cubic feet.

It was reported earlier this month that the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources received the 10th shipment of the 21 agreed-upon liquified natural gas (LNG) to meet the state’s demands for power plants and fertilizer factories.

It is worth noting that Egypt is reportedly planning to import up to 17 new shipments of LNG during the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year.

