ABU DHABI - The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced the launch of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award.

The award was founded to encourage environmental initiatives, enhance interest in environmental work, help achieve positive change, and raise public awareness about the importance of environmental protection and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

In its first edition, the award includes three main categories and six sub-categories for nominees from the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The first main category includes the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Medal, which will be awarded to honour successful individuals who have achieved excellence in the field of environmental work.

This main category contains three sub-categories: ‘optimal natural resource user’ (fishermen, farmers, owners of groundwater wells, falconers); ‘environmental initiators’ (individual environmental initiatives), and ‘environmental influencers.’

The second main category, Environmental Research Award, focuses on the best scientific research, either individual or collective, in the environment and sustainable development field, through which innovative scientific and practical solutions to current and future environmental problems and challenges have been put forward. This category includes two sub-categories: the ‘research institution’ and ‘environmental researcher’.

The third main category, Environmental Performance Award, focuses on the best practices or pioneering environmental and sustainable development activities for private institutions and industrial facilities. Under this category, one sub-category targets industrial facilities, large private companies, the aviation sector, and others.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAD, said, “The UAE’s keenness to protect the environment represents an original trend stemming from its belief in the importance of the environment in achieving sustainable development, which began many years ago, and has grown day by day thanks to the attention paid by the wise leadership, which laid its foundations, by the late Sheikh Zayed.”

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the award represents an opportunity to honour individuals and entities that work diligently to protect and preserve the environment and encourage them to lead and excel and present innovative ideas to protect the environment.

This is in addition to its importance in supporting scientists and specialised experts who work to find innovative and effective environmental solutions in light of the world's challenges in the environmental field. This requires continuous and integrated efforts to reach innovative, practical and scientific solutions that help protect the environment and its natural resources.

His Highness added that the launch of the award comes in implementing the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who declared that the year 2023 will be the “Year of Sustainability” in the UAE under the theme “Today for tomorrow”.

The theme aligns with EAD’s objectives of taking the lead and creating the future to positively change the environment.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “The award provides a motivational framework to enhance interest in environmental work and environmental initiatives, which will help raise public awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. This is in addition to driving positive change in environmental compliance to protect and preserve all elements of the environment.”

She added that the award will also raise competitiveness between entities and improve their environmental performance to enhance their environmentally friendly credentials. It will also raise awareness of industrial pollution issues and the importance of preserving resources and adopt innovative scientific and practical solutions that address current and future environmental challenges in various sectors.

“The award indicates the size of the attention and care that His Highness attaches to the environment and confirms his keenness to honour distinguished individuals and organisations. It also reveals his commitment to a culture of positive competition to promote environmental sustainability, achieve sustainable development, and honour efforts to address environmental challenges,” Dr. Al Dhaheri added.

The criteria for the awards were developed in cooperation with EFQM to take advantage of the organisation’s experience in developing diagnostic tools – the result of which was the creation of the Environmental diagnostic tool.

Russell Longmuir, EFQM CEO, said, “EFQM are extremely honoured and excited to work with EAD to create this prestigious Award. For more than 30 years, EFQM has been encouraging organisations globally to focus on their impact on society, sustainability and the environment through our EFQM Model and its suite of assessment tools.”

Isra’a Mobideen, EFQM Middle East Regional Director, said, “Launching this award with EAD confirms EFQM's commitment to creating a better future for all. As the year 2023 is declared as the Year of Sustainability by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, we are very proud to support his vision and contribute to the global aim of preserving the environment and achieving a sustainable future. EFQM has been embedding environmental principles into its Management Model for over 30 years.”

During the coming period, EAD will hold awareness workshops about the award, while nomination and participation requests will be opened on 28th May through the EAD’s official website. This involves filling in an eligibility form after which the nominees will receive an update as to whether they are eligible to submit a nomination.

The award is open for self-nominations or third-party entries by entities (individuals or institutions) by all those with competence in the field of environmental management. Researchers and research institutions, private institutions and industrial establishments are assessed according to the criteria and conditions set by the Technical Committee of the Award.

The Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Medal winners will be announced at a ceremony during COP28 and will receive a medal and financial reward.

Moreover, those individuals who win the Environmental Scientific Research Award will receive a trophy and a financial reward. Entities and institutions that have won have the right to put the award's logo on their documents, publications, website and in advertising campaigns until announcing the results of the next cycle.