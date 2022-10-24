Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has appointed a consortium of companies, including top advisory group Deloitte, leading engineering services major WSP and global law firm Addleshaw Goddard, to provide consultancy services for its Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) facility located in Hassyan with a 120 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) capacity.

The advisory services provided by the consortium include tender document preparation, soliciting development and investment market interest, financial model development, IWP Developer tender submission management and evaluation, development of supplemental agreements, commercial negotiation, concluding a water purchase agreement, and financial closure with the developer.

The scope includes preparing a project marketing plan, participating in marketing activities, and local and international roadshows, it stated.

Announcing the new consortium, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, the MD and CEO of Dewa, said the desalination project is its first Independent Water Producer model (IWP) project and will become operational in phases in 2025 and 2026.

Dewa is building production plants based on Reverse Osmosis (RO) which requires less energy than that multi-stage flash distillation (MSF) based plants, thus making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination, he added.

