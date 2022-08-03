The 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES), to be held in September in Dubai, will focus on accelerating the transition towards a green economy and drive sustainable development.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) are organising the summit on September 28 and 29 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said a Wam news agency report.

The WGES, to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will focus on decarbonising energy systems; the environmental, social and corporate governance strategy; mobilising investment for green growth; promoting sustainable transport and mobility networks; future-proofing the built environment; developing innovative technologies to support low-carbon transition; robust and resilient value chains; and engaging the next generation in making net zero a reality.

"The objectives of WGES align with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's directives on the need to balance economic growth and the sustainability of natural and environmental resources. WGES also supports the efforts of the UAE to host the 28th Conference of the Parties by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the Dubai Expo City in 2023. It also supports the UAE's efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai's total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of the WGES.

Since its launch in 2014, WGES has made significant development and achievements by adopting policies, plans and initiatives to enhance international cooperation between participants from business leaders and global experts from the public and private sectors, he added.

"WGES is a strategic platform for supporting international collaboration in fighting global challenges and promoting sustainable development as well as investments in the green economy and adopting effective policies, plans, and initiatives in this regard," Al Tayer noted.

WGES will bring together intellectuals, government institutions, and major corporates as well as leaders of sustainability funding from around the world. This is to exchange best practices and explore the green and fair economy theoretically and practically. WGES will engage all society members and empower youth to play an influential role in creating a sustainable future.

