DUBAI - Dragon Oil - a wholly owned subsidiary of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), which is fully owned by the Government of Dubai - signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sohol Al-Salam Oil Services Co. (SAS Oil), a member of Iraq’s Al-Amal Group, to enhance cooperation in the Iraqi oil and gas sector.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Dragon Oil by Eng. Fareed Al Hashmi, Chief Expansion and Growth Officer, representing Eng. Abdulkarim Ahmed Al Mazmi, Acting CEO, while the Iraqi side was represented by Mohamed Al-Sudani, Chairman of Al-Amal Group, in the presence of senior executives from both parties.

The MoU aims to explore opportunities for joint cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including technical services, engineering, procurement, construction works and operational support.

It also covers potential investment opportunities in promising oil fields and other future projects, reinforcing Dragon Oil’s commitment to supporting strategic partnerships with national companies in the Republic of Iraq.