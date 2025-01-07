In a significant milestone for Diriyah’s infrastructure development, Diriyah Company has announced the opening of two major electricity substations, the 1707 MVA-capacity Bulk Substation and 200 MVA-capacity Primary Substation.

Operated by the Saudi Electricity Company, they will accelerate the growth and development of major assets now being developed across The City of Earth in Diriyah and Wadi Safar.

These substations are beautifully designed in the authentic Najdi architectural style, thus reflecting the essence of Diriyah's legacy in the heart of the ancient Saudi city.

The 1707 MVA 380/132/13.8 kV Bulk Substation, built at a cost of SAR605 million ($161 million), will support the development of assets in the first phase of Diriyah’s development.

Implemented by the Saudi Electricity Company through Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works (SSEM), it will help enable a diverse range of cultural, educational, retail, offices, residential and hotel developments, including areas such as Diriyah Square, the Qurain Cultural District and Northern District areas.

To enable the energisation of the substation, a major cabling contract valued at SAR316 million ($84 million) will be implemented by the Saudi Electricity Company through the Civil and Electrical Projects Contracting Company (Cepco).

The 200 MVA 132/33 kV Primary Substation, valued at SAR77 million ($20 million), will be implemented by the Saudi Electricity Company through (MAETEL) contracting company.

It will serve as one of the primary power sources for Wadi Safar, the prestigious development blending natural beauty with world-class amenities, said the statement.

This vibrant destination will feature hospitality assets and sports and recreation venues, including the Royal Diriyah Equestrian & Polo Club and the Greg Norman-designed Wadi Safar Golf Course, it added.

To enable the energisation of the substation, a major cabling contract valued at SAR168 million ($45 million) will be implemented by the Saudi Electricity Company through the (DELTA) contracting company.

Both substations are designed to reflect Diriyah’s traditional Najdi architectural style, seamlessly blending with the surrounding development to preserve Diriyah’s cultural identity, it added.

Diriyah Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "The completion of the two substations represents a significant milestone in our journey toward delivering key assets in Diriyah, The City of Earth, including global hotel brands, branded residences, and cultural landmarks."

"Together with the two large scale cabling contracts to operate alongside the new substations, they represent further confirmation that we are progressing on time and within budget as we create one of the world’s greatest gathering places," he added.

Saudi Electricity Company Acting CEO Khalid bin Salim AlGhamdi said the completion of these substations marks a new era for Diriyah, one that combines advanced infrastructure with our shared vision of creating a sustainable, world-class city.

"We are honoured to work with Diriyah Company to bring power solutions that are both reliable and in harmony with Diriyah’s architectural heritage," he added.

The opening of the substations follows several other recent milestones, including the November 2024 groundbreaking for seven additional hotels and the announcement of two multi-billion-dollar districts - the Northern District and the Qurain Cultural District.

Diriyah is one of Saudi Arabia’s five giga-projects backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and is building homes for 100,000 people, creating 178,000 jobs, will host 50 million visits a year by 2030, contributing $18.6 billion directly to Saudi Arabia’s GDP.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).