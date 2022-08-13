DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) smart services have helped customers raise the efficiency of their electricity and water consumption and reduce waste and leakages.

The customers commended DEWA’s efforts to provide all means to promote a culture of sustainability and raise awareness among all members of society about their responsibility to protect precious natural resources and reduce emissions.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, pointed out that DEWA invests in the latest disruptive technologies and the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to provide smart and innovative services that facilitate the lives of customers and help them detect leaks immediately, solve problems and obstacles that cause increased waste and address malfunctions without contacting DEWA. This enhances their happiness and contribution to achieving a brighter future by adopting a conscious and sustainable lifestyle.

DEWA’s customers affirmed that its digital channels, including DEWA’s website and smart app, help them to complete their transactions easily and smoothly. They noted that the Smart Living initiative raises their awareness about billing and consumption by providing clear information about bills and their main components and clarifying reasons for increased consumption. Customers praised the Smart Living dashboard and its ease of use for monitoring consumption and benefiting from DEWA’s advice to reduce waste and develop proactive plans.